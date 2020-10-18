Columbus police investigating shooting death of 25-year-old woman

The woman's boyfriend told police they were shot at by someone inside a black SUV. He then drove to a gas station to get help.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating the shooting death of a woman Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 2:15 a.m. at a gas station in the 800 block of East Broad Street in Columbus, just east of I-71.

Police said the 25-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have no further information about the suspect.