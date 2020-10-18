Columbus police investigating shooting death of 25-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating the shooting death of a woman Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 2:15 a.m. at a gas station in the 800 block of East Broad Street in Columbus, just east of I-71.
Police said the 25-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman's boyfriend told police they were shot at by someone inside a black SUV. He then drove to the gas station to get help.
Police have no further information about the suspect.
This is the 128th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2020.