Columbus police investigating after woman found shot to death in Galloway

According to police, officers were dispatched to Pepperwood Court off Galloway Road around 3:10 p.m. A woman was found at the scene and pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALLOWAY, Ohio — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot to death in a driveway in Galloway on Monday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Pepperwood Court off Galloway Road around 3:10 p.m. A woman was found at the scene and pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m.

Police said there is no information on a suspect, but there is no threat to the public.

A woman who lives near the scene said she heard what sounded like gunshots just after 2 p.m., but didn't think anything of it until her son got off the bus from school.

"My son ran in and was like, 'Mom, there's a dead body' and I'm like 'No one is out there you guys are telling tales.' And I walk out here and then, yeah. And as I'm walking out there's 30 more cops pulling up," Wendi Arnold said.

Arnold has lived in the area for about five years. What worries her is this incident is too close to home for comfort.

"It's very disheartening to know that 10-year-old kids or any kids for that matter have to see this type of things," Arnold said. "I don't feel safe around here in Columbus, in general."

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.