Threat reported to police leads to 6 guns confiscated during traffic stop

A man set to go on trial for a 2016 murder was arrested during the traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police confiscated 6 guns and arrested a man set to go on trial for a murder trial during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

Police say they conducted the traffic stop in the 2100 block of East 5th Avenue after receiving a credible threat against a family that was having a funeral for a man that was killed in Columbus on August 10.

During the traffic stop, police pulled over two cars with three adults in each car. There were also three guns in each car. One of the guns had an extended magazine with over 70 rounds of ammunition.

Inside one of the cars was 24-year-old Tivon Green. Green was set to go on trial in November charged in a 2016 homicide.

Green was arrested by Columbus police for having a weapon under disability due to the fact he was indicted on a felony charge and violated the terms of his bond.

Green is currently held in the Franklin County Jail. He is due in court on Tuesday to be arraigned on the weapons charge.