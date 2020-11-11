Columbus police arrest Cleveland area man during election protest

Columbus police arrested Kieran Harper after they said he damaged property.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since the election, people have taken to the streets across the country to have their voices heard.

“We were aware of the week of the election some demonstrations and marches were going to occur last week,” said Columbus Police Lieutenant Mark Denner.

Columbus police wanted to make sure there wasn't a repeat of the destruction that happened in May.

“Columbus is home to a lot of different people, whether we work here or live here. We just want to make sure the environment is safe for everybody to come down and enjoy the downtown area,” Denner said.

While most of the crowd chanted and marched, Columbus police said one man stuck out.

“There were officers and investigators who had identified an individual who had engaged in criminal activity. In this circumstance, he was spray painting graffiti,” Denner said.

Columbus police said Kieran Harper, from the Cleveland area, was carrying an Antifa flag.

He was wearing a gas mask, helmet, and padding on his arms, legs and hands. He also had a heavy backpack with several different tools and smoke bombs inside.

“There were a lot of items that were concerning that he was in possession of. What he was planning on doing with? We don't know. It's definitely concerning when someone would come down and most people were there just to exercise their first amendment rights,” Denner said.

Officers arrested Harper after they said they saw him damage property and using spray paint.

“They were able to exercise their first amendment rights. They were able to march. For us in law enforcement and the downtown of the city of Columbus, we were able to hold him accountable,” Denner said.