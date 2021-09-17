'It has to stop': Columbus police address recent violence in wake of 5 shootings over 9-hour span

As of Friday morning, Columbus police have now reported a total of 153 homicides in the city this calendar year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police addressed recent violent crime in the city after five separate shootings in a nine-hour span left four people dead and another man injured.

Officers responded to a fatal shooting shortly after 3 p.m. in west Columbus on Thursday. Hours later, police were called to another shooting in the University District where a 24-year-old man was killed.

Later on Thursday night, police responded to three more shootings within the span of just over one hour. Two men were killed in those shootings and a third man was injured. At the time, police told 10TV they believed the three shootings were connected and targeting homeless men.

Major Crime Bureau Commander Robert Strausbaugh later clarified an initial review indicates the shootings were not connected, though he said it's too early in the investigation to say with certainty.

According to Strausbaugh, it appears the majority of shootings stemmed from people who know one another and are likely not random.

"We have no random shootings or homicides in the last 24 hours, as was indicated to me when I got into work this morning," said Strausbaugh.

The briefing comes as violent crime rates continue to surge in Columbus. As of Friday morning, Columbus police have now reported a total of 153 homicides in the city this calendar year.

"This has got to stop. It has to stop. Columbus is way better than this," Strausbaugh said.

Police and Mayor Andrew Ginther have announced initiatives in the past aimed to keep the city safe. Recently, the city allocated an additional $400,000 in funding toward programs led by the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

Deputy Chief Timothy Becker with the Columbus Division of Police was joined for the briefing by Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts.