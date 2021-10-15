Columbus officer accused of dealing fentanyl resigns, Chief recommends termination for 2nd officer

John Kotchkoski and Marco Merino are facing federal charges for allegedly dealing fentanyl.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant has filed departmental charges against two narcotics officers facing federal charges for allegedly dealing fentanyl.

The charges were filed against 33-year-old John Kotchkoski and 44-year-old Marco Merino in September by the United States Department of Justice.

The Department of Public Safety has not listed what departmental charges the officers are facing.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety told 10TV Merino submitted his letter of resignation on Monday.

Bryant sustained the charges against Kotchkoski and recommended he be terminated from his position. The case now heads to Public Safety Director Robert Thomas for his ruling.

According to a spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety, an investigation is also underway looking into allegations of misconduct involving members of the Narcotics Unit. Concerns were raised about possible time fraud based on the findings of an internal audit.

The spokesperson said the investigation was initiated prior to the officers’ arrests.

According to the DOJ, Kotchkoski and Merino were involved in the distribution of seven and a half kilograms of fentanyl. Additionally, Merino reportedly accepted bribes to protect the transportation of cocaine.

Merino will remain in custody after federal prosecutors said he admitted to his criminal acts and it leaves no room for doubt.