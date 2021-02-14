Columbus mother seeks answers in son's homicide

Jaleel Carter-Tate, 25, was shot and killed outside of a home on East Whittier Street on Sept. 29.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been more than four months and still no answers for a mother who lost her son in a shooting on the south side of Columbus.

His mother, whose husband, William Carter, was murdered on Sept. 22, 1999, says she has to fight for justice in her son's case.

“I know there were four people there,” said Tracy Tate. “Four people that I know of were there and my baby ends up dead.”

Tate described her son as respectful, smart, intelligent, gifted and talented.

She was looking for a way to remember him and found out after his death that he has a son on the way.

“I just wanted something to carry his name, to be able to call his name and I couldn’t think of [anything],” said Tate. “Then she (the child's mother) went and got an ultrasound and found out she was having a little boy so that was my answer.”

The baby’s due date is April 11. The mother plans on naming him Jaleel Carter-Tate Jr.

Tate said police have talked to people her son was with the night he was killed but no charges have been filed.