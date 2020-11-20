x
Police: Columbus Meals on Wheels driver robbed at gunpoint, shoots 14-year-old suspect

The teen was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Columbus police officers investigate a shooting on East 18th Avenue on Nov. 20, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was shot by a Meals on Wheels driver who the teen is accused of helping rob at gunpoint in South Linden on Friday, according to Columbus police.

Police said at around 11:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue, the armed 14-year-old and a second suspect who is believed to be 15 years old, walked up to the driver.

Police said the 14-year-old pointed a gun at the driver, who is a 75-year-old retired police officer, and demanded he get out of his car.

The second suspect took the man's cellphone and wallet, police said.

Police said the driver, who has a CCW license, then pulled out a gun as did the 14-year-old.

The man shot the teen, who was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.  Police described his condition as stable.

The second suspect ran from the scene.

Police said the Meals on Wheels driver will not be charged. The 14-year-old is charged with aggravated robbery. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.