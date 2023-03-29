Columbus man sentenced after pleading guilty to 13 robberies in Franklin County

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, 25-year-old Raylin Jarrett faced several robbery charges stemming from 13 incidents in 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for more than a dozen robberies in Franklin County.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, 25-year-old Raylin Jarrett faced several robbery charges stemming from 13 incidents in 2021.

On March 31, Jarrett was one of two suspects involved in a robbery at a Speedway gas station on Hamilton Road in Whitehall. During the robbery, the prosecutor’s office said the suspects took money from the cash register with a cellphone from a customer.

Additionally, between June and August 2021, the Columbus Division of Police investigated a dozen robberies at convenience stores and gas stations that were similar in nature to the Speedway robbery. Tyack’s office said witnesses in most of these incidents described the suspect’s appearance and clothing the same way.

Surveillance video from a funeral home near a Dollar General store that was robbed showed a silver Pontiac G6 parked across the street. The driver getting out of the car was the same person seen on the store’s security video committing the robbery.

On Aug. 2, a Columbus police officer conducted an unrelated traffic stop of a Pontiac G6. The front-seat passenger was identified as Jarrett.

Police searched the vehicle and found several articles of clothing that matched the description of the robbery suspect provided by witnesses and as seen on the store’s surveillance cameras.