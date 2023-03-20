Columbus man sentenced in connection to 2-month-old daughter’s death

Javion Bawlen took a plea deal in connection to the 2019 death of Janylan Bawlen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison in connection to the death of his infant daughter over three years ago.

According to Franklin County Common Pleas records, 23-year-old Javion Bawlen took a plea deal in connection to the 2019 death of 2-month-old Janylan Bawlen.

Bawlen pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter to drop other charges of murder, felonious assault and child endangering.

On Dec. 17, 2019, homicide detectives with the Columbus Division of Police were notified of Janylan’s death at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital.

Police say after the autopsy revealed a homicide, investigators interviewed the parents again and Javion admitted to involvement in the girl's death.

Javion will spend roughly two more years in prison since he was given credit for three years and 93 days.

