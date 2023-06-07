Columbus man sentenced in fatal 2021 bar shooting

Clyde Littlefield pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises and carrying a concealed weapon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison after he was convicted on charges related to a fatal shooting at a Columbus bar in 2021.

Clyde Littlefield pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises and carrying a concealed weapon. The charges stem from the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in July 2021.

Littlefield was at the Patio Bar on Sullivant Avenue west of downtown Columbus when a fight started between his group and another group.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said Littlefield pulled out a gun during the fight and shot 29-year-old Edward Hunter in the back while he was standing. He shot Hunter again when he was lying on the group injured, killing him.

Littlefield was arrested by U.S. Marshals in West Virginia days after the shooting.