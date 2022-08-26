Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distribution, possession of meth

Court documents say 25-year-old Levi Phillips sold meth to undercover DEA agents in May and July 2021 on at least two occasions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than a pound of meth.

Court documents say 25-year-old Levi Phillips sold meth to undercover DEA agents in May and July 2021 on at least two occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

While executing a search warrant in August 2021, law enforcement agents found more than 500 grams of meth and about 112 grams of fentanyl in Phillips' bathroom. Authorities said the fentanyl was packaged for distribution.

Agents also found a semi-automatic pistol and a magazine loaded with seven rounds of ammunition on a dresser, and an AM-15 rifle, loaded with 223 rounds of ammo under the bed.