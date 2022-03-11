Columbus man pleads guilty to robbing 2 mail carriers

Brandon Campbell, 20, admitted to using violence and a weapon to endanger the mail carriers’ lives and steal property from them.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man on Friday pleaded guilty to committing two armed robberies of United States Postal Carriers.

Brandon Campbell, 20, admitted to using violence and a weapon to endanger the mail carriers’ lives and steal property from them, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.

According to court records, Campbell assaulted two postal carriers in September 2021.

On Sept. 8, Campbell stole an “arrow” key, which is used to access USPS mailboxes and receptacles, and vehicle keys from a postal carrier who was delivering mail at Vistas at Rocky Fork Apartment Complex in Gahanna.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Campbell wore a balaclava mask and used a Glock-style handgun.

On Sept. 21, Campbell committed an armed robbery against a second postal carrier who was delivering mail near 4500 Hemingway Court in Columbus. He again used a handgun and a mask and stole the carrier’s arrow key.

Investigators followed Campbell and subsequently executed search warrants on an apartment he fled into, as well as his vehicle. Law enforcement officers discovered four firearms and the balaclava mask inside the apartment.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, forensic examination of Campbell’s iPhone showed the phone was in the location of both robberies during the timeframe of the robberies. Campbell’s phone also showed pictures of himself holding a Glock-style firearm.