Columbus man pleads guilty in killing of Ohio State student at frat party

Kintie Mitchell was initially charged with murder in the death of Chase Meola. He accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

The shooting took place on Oct. 11, 2020, during a party at a fraternity house on 14th Avenue.

Court documents say a group of people were asked to leave the house and then an altercation ensued. Shots were fired, striking and killing Meola.

Mitchell, who was 18 at the time, was arrested days after the shooting and charged with murder for Meola’s death. He was out on bond on three separate felonies, including burglary, at the time of the shooting.

Mitchell initially pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. He later entered an agreement with the judge and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and having weapons under a disability, a third-degree felony.

As part of the plea deal, Mitchell was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. His maximum prison sentence is 20 years.

Meola’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and his fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi.

The lawsuit claims that the university should have done more to protect Meola, saying the University District, where the fraternity house is located, has a high amount of crime and violence.