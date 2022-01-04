Court records: Columbus man indicted on terroristic charges makes bond

Thomas Develin was indicted on several charges for allegedly making threats to a Jewish school in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man accused of making terroristic threats towards a Jewish school posted bond after being indicted last week.

Court documents say Thomas Develin, 24, posted photos of himself posing with a semi-automatic handgun last month while he was working as a private security guard for Columbus Torah Academy on the city's east side. The posts were discovered on Discord, a social media platform.

The documents say Develin posted comments saying "I'm at a Jewish school and about to make it everyone's problem," and, "The playground is about to turn into a self-defense situation." He also posted about wanting to shoot parents who were coming to pick up their kids.

Develin was indicted on two counts of making terroristic threats, tampering with evidence and two counts of possessing a dangerous ordinance.

A surety bond of $125,000 was set for Develin, which was paid. A surety bond is when a defendant pays 10% to a bonding agent to secure the bond. Develin was ordered to be on house arrest.

Develin enlisted in the Ohio National Guard in October 2016.