Columbus man indicted on rape, trafficking charges

Desmond Thomas, also known by his street name of "TommyGun Nino" was arrested without incident on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man has been indicted on several charges as a result of an investigation conducted by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the Ohio Attorney General's office.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Desmond Thomas on five felony counts, including trafficking in persons, rape, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.

The task force received a tip in August 2021 about a juvenile posting advertisements on a website for prostitution, which led to Tuesday's arrest of Thomas, also known by his street name of "TommyGun Nino."

The indictment says Thomas, sometime around Dec. 15, 2021, recruited a minor and bought space to advertise sexual activity for hire that includes a depiction of the minor. It also says he facilitated the minor into prostitution.

About two weeks later, Thomas raped the minor, according to the indictment.