Columbus man faces federal charges for dealing fentanyl that led to man's death

The victim allegedly was given fentanyl from a friend who bought it from Diamondo Butler.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was arrested on Wednesday by the Drug Enforcement Agency and Gahanna police after allegedly dealing fentanyl that led to the death of a Gahanna man.

According to U.S. Attorney David DeVillers's office, 39-year-old Diamondo Butler allegedly sold $70 worth of fentanyl to a man at a gas station on Cleveland Avenue on April 1.

The person who bought the drug distributed half of the it to the man who died the next morning due to a fentanyl overdose, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The victim was a friend of the person who initially bought the drugs, the U.S. Attorney's office says.

Butler also allegedly distributed fentanyl multiple times in April and in August.

He is charged with a nine-count indictment.

“Fentanyl trafficking is like playing Russian Roulette,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers. “Any given dose can kill someone, and if it does, that trafficker will face a minimum of 20 years in prison.”