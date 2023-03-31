Columbus man charged in shooting death of woman near Westerville

Josiah Reed, 32, was taken into custody and a handgun was found at the scene, according to police.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody and charged in the fatal shooting of a woman near Westerville on Thursday, according to the Blendon Township Police Department.

Officers and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 5400 block of Harbin Place in Blendon Township at 8:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, 40-year-old Brooke Palm, on the ground outside of apartment buildings suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities performed CPR until medics arrived. Palm was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Josiah Reed, 32, was taken into custody and a handgun was found at the scene, according to police.

Reed is charged with murder and is being held in the Franklin County Jail.

The incident is being investigated by Blendon Township police and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation's Crime Scene Unit.