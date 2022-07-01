Report: Columbus man charged in rape of 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion

Gershon Fuentes, 27, has been charged with one count of rape. He was given a $2 million bond.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man has been charged with impregnating a 10-year-old girl whose story of traveling to Indiana for an abortion garnered international attention, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

According to court records obtained by 10TV, 27-year-old Gershon Fuentes has been charged with one count of rape involving a 10-year-old victim.

Court records state a report was generated on June 22 with the Columbus Division of Police for rape. On July 6, the victim identified Fuentes to authorities as the person who raped her.

Six days later, detectives served Fuentes with a search warrant for a saliva sample. He was taken to police headquarters for an interview where he confessed to raping the victim, according to documents.

Fuentes appeared in court Wednesday and was given a $2 million bond. He is currently in the Franklin County Jail.

According to the Dispatch, a detective testified at Fuentes’ arraignment that the victim underwent a medical abortion on June 30.

The story of the victim traveling to Indiana for the abortion made headlines around the world following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

After the court decision, Ohio activated the state's Heartbeat Law, which bans most abortions around six weeks or when the first fetal heartbeat is detected.

After the victim's story appeared in The Indianapolis Star, many questioned its legitimacy including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

During an appearance on Fox News, Yost said the story was being used as a political weapon and the victim could have had an abortion in Ohio.

In response to Yost's comments, Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters said there is no exception for rape or incest under the new law.

In a statement sent to 10TV on Wednesday, Yost said the following:

“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child. I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street.