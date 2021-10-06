Columbus man arrested after allegedly abducting another man in Fayette County

James Ragland III was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and abduction on Tuesday.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Columbus man was arrested after abducting a man in Fayette County on Tuesday.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says someone at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles office on East Street in Washington Court House told a worker that a man was being held at gunpoint by another man.

The worker was told that the two men were at the BMV earlier in the day and the victim was forced to sign over the title of his vehicle to the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old James Ragland III.

Before noon, a sheriff's detective found the victim's vehicle at a residence in the 6000 block of White Oak Road. More deputies and detectives were called to the residence.

As law enforcement went up to the residence, a man, later identified as the victim, rushed out of the front of the home.

Deputies also saw Ragland exit the front door. When deputies told him to get on the ground, Ragland went back inside and closed the door.

Deputies later took Ragland into custody when he tried to escape out a back window.