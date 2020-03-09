Columbus City Council discusses options to end gun violence

“Can we do better? Can we stop these murders? Yes we can,” said Derrick Russell, founder of Linden Community and Columbus Ohio Stop the Violence.



As one of the former leaders of the Short North posse gang, Russell knows what it is like to live the street life.



“Give them an opportunity to right their wrongs,” Russell said of youth committing crimes.



He has been out of prison for 12 years now, and works to prevent violence in the Linden neighborhood where he grew up.



“When you know that person is out there committing all these crimes, hold them. You are going to stop a lot of parents from grieving and you are going to stop the community from grieving,” Russell argues.



In a week where two people were shot and killed within hours of each other, Council President Shannon Hardin argues the first step is to address illegal guns.



“Almost all of our homicides have been using a gun. We cannot have this conversation without having a conversation about how the state government has handicapped the city's ability to focus in on gun control and get the guns out of the hands of folks that should not have it,” Hardin said.



While Russell is glad the city is talking about the violence, he says they need to do more than just talk.



“The meeting, has to be followed up with actions. You can't sit flat,” he said.