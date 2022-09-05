Columbus business owner’s car with cart inside stolen

"The Buckeye Lady" had her SUV with her cart in the trunk stolen Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus business owner, known as "The Buckeye Lady," is asking for help after her car and her cart was stolen Sunday morning.

Alicia Hindman started The Buckeye Lady after her project on the pandemic.

“I started to make my traditional buckeyes and I sold them and gave the proceeds to my friends that had lost their jobs due to the pandemic,” Hindman said.

She made $1,000 and started down a new path. In a little over two years, Hindman grew her business so much that she’s opening a new shop in June. She credits part of her success to her cart that was stolen.

“[Sunday] morning I walked out to my car about 9:30 and it's not there,” Hindman said.

The $2,000 cart was in the trunk.

“That cart has really shaped our company to be able to take the stuffed buckeyes around town to farmers markets, weddings, corporate events that cart has made our company about $15,000 in the past year that I've had it,” she said.

10TV obtained security footage from outside Hindman’s Clintonville home and asked Columbus police if it would impede their investigation. Police said it was OK to share.

Security footage shows a person rummaging around Hindman’s 2018 beige Honda CRV before driving off.

“[I feel] completely violated. Someone took something that meant something so much to me,” she said.