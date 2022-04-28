3 trucks valued at more than $100,000 stolen from Columbus business

Wright Traffic Control says they’re offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps them find the culprit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus business says they're out more than $100,000 after three brand new trucks were stolen overnight. Wright Traffic Control shared security footage with 10TV in hopes that you might be able to help catch the culprit.

Wright Traffic Control is located on Performance Way in Columbus. The business says three of its trucks were taken early Thursday morning.

“The back door had been pried open with a crowbar and then also an interior door had been pried open with a crowbar as well,” said Paul Bryant.

Bryant says he checked the security footage and saw a man walking through the office.

“This young man looks like he was on a mission, he knew exactly what he wanted to do, where he was going, and where things were at that he needed,” Bryant said.

Bryant says the three trucks had been delivered less than two days prior on Tuesday. He says the trucks are used by the company to set up traffic zones when people are working on gas and electric.

“They were brand new less than 100 miles on all of them, so we had them in the garage,” he said, “we are looking at $130,000-$145,000 total in trucks and equipment that have been taken.”