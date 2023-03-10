2nd suspect in fatal shooting during Columbus AutoZone robbery in custody; both charged with murder

Columbus police said the two suspects were attempting to rob the AutoZone at 8338 Sancus Blvd. when Fajardo-Torres intervened

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects charged for allegedly shooting and killing a man who intervened during an attempted robbery at an AutoZone near Polaris are now in custody.

Zackeyis Davis, 21, is charged with aggravated murder and 28-year-old Darius Wynn is charged with murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Alejandro Fajardo-Torres on Aug. 24.

The Columbus Division of Police said the two suspects were attempting to rob the AutoZone at 8338 Sancus Blvd. when Fajardo-Torres intervened, which led to him being shot.

Police said an 18-year-old man, who works at the store, suffered an injury stemming from blunt-force trauma. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Days after the homicide, Columbus police said their preliminary investigation linked the suspects to multiple armed local auto parts retailers.

Davis was arrested on Sept. 30 and Columbus police announced on Wednesday that Wynn was taken into custody. They’re both being held in the Delaware County jail. Davis was assigned a $5 million bond.

Davis and Wynn are scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 1 p.m.

Friends and family described Fajardo-Torres, who leaves behind a 10-year-old son, as a superhero who loved everyone and wanted to protect others.

