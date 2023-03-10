Records: Man charged for fatally shooting customer who intervened during AutoZone robbery

According to Delaware County Common Pleas Court records, 21-year-old Zackeyis Davis shot and killed 43-year-old Alejandro Fajardo-Torres on Aug. 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of two suspects was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man at an AutoZone near Polaris just over a month ago.

According to Delaware County Common Pleas Court records, 21-year-old Zackeyis Davis shot and killed 43-year-old Alejandro Fajardo-Torres during an armed robbery at the AutoZone store located at 8338 Sancus Blvd. on Aug. 24.

The Columbus Division of Police said two suspects were robbing the store when Fajardo-Torres intervened, which led to him being shot.

Davis was arrested on Sept. 30 and he was charged with aggravated murder. If he is found guilty, he faces death or life in prison. He is being held on a $5 million bond.

Days after the homicide, Columbus police said their preliminary investigation linked the suspects to multiple armed local auto parts retailers. Police have not indicated whether or not the second suspect is in custody or if any charges have been filed against them.

Friends and family described Fajardo-Torres, who leaves behind a 10-year-old son, as a superhero who loved everyone and wanted to protect others.

📱 Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.