Police: Multiple rental vehicles stolen near John Glenn Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were arrested Tuesday night after multiple vehicles were reported stolen from a rental business near John Glenn Columbus International Airport, according to Columbus police.

The Columbus Division of Police said around 8:30 p.m., multiple rental vehicles were stolen at gunpoint from a business in the 4100 block of International Gateway.

Officers were able to track down and locate one of the vehicles around Louis and East 15th avenues near Windsor Park in the South Linden neighborhood.