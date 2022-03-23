City imposes $50,000 fine on owners of Colonial Village Apartments

According to court documents, Apex Colonial – the complex’s current owners - failed to address a number of code violations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owners of an east Columbus apartment complex were fined $50,000 after numerous code violations were not fixed on the property.

In a release Wednesday from Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, the fine was imposed by Franklin County Environmental Court Judge Stephanie Mingo against Apex Colonial, the property owners of Colonial Village Apartments.

According to court documents, Apex Colonial – the complex’s current owners - failed to address a number of code violations.

Last year, the City of Columbus declared Colonial Village Apartments a public nuisance and gave Apex Colonial 30 days to bring the property into compliance with city code.

According to the city, the property was infested with bed bugs, rodents, and had rotten framework, among a slew of other issues, when Apex Colonial first took over ownership in March 2020.

Earlier this month, the city obtained a court order to appoint a receiver to the Colonial Village Apartments.

Since the order was granted, appointed receiver Bob Weiler and property owner Hayes Gibson have been working to fix outstanding code violations and improve living conditions for residents.

Once court-mandated improvements are made, the property will be sold.

A contempt hearing is scheduled for April 25.

