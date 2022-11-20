'Shaking, crying, fearing for our lives': Man who was in Colorado Springs nightclub describes shooting

Justin Thurman said he was on the dance floor of Club Q when the shooting started and he ran.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was inside the Colorado Springs nightclub on Saturday night described what happened when a gunman walked through the front door and opened fire into the crowd.

Joshua Thurman said he was on the dance floor of Club Q when he heard four to five shots, and at first he thought it was the music. Then came another round of shots, and he saw the flash from the muzzle.

"When I saw that, I ran," Thurman said.

Five people were killed and 25 injured in the shooting in the LGBTQ+ nightclub, located at 2430 N. Academy Blvd. Two patrons fought with the suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, and stopped him from killing anyone else, according to police.

Thurman said that after the second round of gunshots, he ran into a dressing room and took refuge there with two other people.

"We closed and locked the doors," he said. "We got down on the ground and cut off all the lights. We heard everything. We heard a third round of shots. We heard the assailant be detained by, we assume, employees of Club Q. We heard the police come in. We heard yelling."

He said they were, "Shaking, crying, fearing for our lives. I'm thinking that at any moment, this man could bust through the door and kill us, if he really wanted to."

"It was sad," he said as he choked up. "It was scary."

> Watch the full interview with Justin Thurman below:

The first calls to police about an active shooter were at 11:57 p.m. Police got to the nightclub at midnight and took the suspect into custody at 12:02 p.m.

Of the 25 injured in the shooting, at least seven were in critical condition, authorities said. Some were hurt trying to flee, and it was unclear whether all of the victims were shot, The Associated Press reported.

Colorado Springs Police has not released any information on a possible motive of the shooting.

"Our safe space is no longer our safe space, and we are a broken community," Thurman said. "We shouldn't have to come together after something like this."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Springs Club Q Shooting

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.