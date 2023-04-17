Closing arguments begin in murder retrial of former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell

Mitchell is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Castleberry on Aug. 23, 2018.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Closing arguments began Monday in the retrial of former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell for the death of Donna Castleberry.

The night Castleberry was killed, Mitchell had picked her up during an alleged undercover prostitution sting.

While attempting to arrest Castleberry, the two ended up in a fight. Castleberry cut Mitchell with a knife before he fired six shots inside the vehicle.

Mitchell has claimed he acted in self-defense after she stabbed him in the hand.

On Monday, a use of force expert for the defense said Mitchell was justified in using force because he saw Castleberry as a threat.

“He doesn't even have to be sure she has a knife, he just has to believe the threat is reasonable,” Kevin Davis said.

Prosecutors argued during their closing arguments the jury should not take Mitchell at his word and what he said on the stand.

“Trying to conform to the evident instead of telling what really happened,” said Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Sheryl Prichard.

Prichard argued jurors should use the video and audio evidence as proof about what happened.

“The objective evidence shows she fled to the back seat, he had time to open the door, go for the gun, step out. Objective evidence shows he was not cut again. The knife was in his seat,” she said.