Woman critically injured in Clintonville shooting

Police said two people were detained.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a woman is in critical condition after she was shot Friday afternoon.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said the woman was possibly shot during a road rage incident.

Fuqua was not sure where the shooting happened, but the woman did show up at Graceland Shopping Center with a gunshot wound.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said medics were called to a business parking lot Friday afternoon on North High Street near West Orchard Lane for a report of someone showing up there shot.

The police and fire departments were not able to say if the incidents are connected.