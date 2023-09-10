City talks about efforts to shut down Greyhound station after deadly shooting in west Columbus

Columbus City Attorney Zack Klein's office says it is moving forward with a lawsuit trying to get the location shut down because of safety concerns.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night at a troubled Greyhound station in west Columbus. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at 845 N. Wilson Road.

That's been the home to the Greyhound station since June.

Columbus City Attorney Zack Klein's office says it is moving forward with a lawsuit trying to get the location shut down because of safety concerns.

Even before the homicide, the city was concerned about safety and security issues there. The city filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit.

“No, I don't really feel safe here, honestly. I have pepper spray in my pocket,” John Milet, a Greyhound passenger.

Passengers Monday say they are concerned about their safety.

“I give it a zero on a scale of 1-10,” said Dae Vonpinnix.

In July, the city filed a lawsuit trying to get the facility shuttered.

“When I see a homicide happen in our city anywhere, regardless, but a place that we have filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit, that is why we filed that case,” Klein said.

There have been dozens of calls for service because violence to the location. Columbus police say Sunday night, 26-year-old Jabril Kim shot and killed a person right by the ticket counter.

Kim was immediately detained by security on the scene.

Klein argues it only demonstrates the need for the bus line company to find a new location.

“The reality is it is not working at that location. It is an abandoned gas station. At various times of day, there are dozens, if not hundreds of people just milling around, waiting for services, sitting outside,” Klein explained.

Greyhound can continue to operate from Wilson Road until a Nov. 1 injunction hearing.

Klein is hopeful the two sides can come to an agreement on a previously scheduled mediation hearing set for Tuesday.

“Work together on a potential location where they can move, away from a residential neighborhood that is suitable for mass transit and safe for the patrons and consumers,” Klein said.

Passengers told 10TV they won't ride again unless changes are made.

“There's no police presence anywhere, no safety measures, no safety precautions,” Milet said.