Pickaway County man charged for allegedly recreating explicit images of children on social media

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Pickaway and Franklin counties arrested a man accused of pandering sexual material involving a minor.

Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said 41-year-old Joshua Bethel was arrested on July 27 in connection to evidence authorities found while conducting search warrants that day.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search at 65 Bullit Autosports on South Western Avenue in Circleville.

Authorities also searched a property in the 9100 block of Tarlton Road in Circleville and recovered evidence.

Court records state that Bethel reproduced and sent explicit images of children via the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Bethel was charged with nine counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and one count of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. These charges are second-degree and fourth-degree felonies, respectively.

The sheriff’s office said more charges could come later as the investigation continues.