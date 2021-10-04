Chillicothe man shot multiple times, killed in Portsmouth

Police said 20-year-old Timothy Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Chillicothe man died after he was shot multiple times in Portsmouth, according to police.

Portsmouth police said dispatchers received a 911 call on Oct. 1 around 5:30 p.m. that someone had been shot on Eck Court.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 20-year-old Timothy Perkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perkins was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Scioto County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation.

Police have not announced any arrests.