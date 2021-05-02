x
Central Ohio teacher sentenced to 4 years in prison for having sex with 13-year-old student

Brooke Wright, a former teacher at Ventures Academy in Delaware, will also have to register as a tier III sex offender.
Brooke Wright (WBNS-10TV)

A former central Ohio teacher was sentenced to 48 months in prison after taking a plea deal on Thursday.

Brooke Wright, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery.

As part of the plea deal, two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dropped.

Wright was alleged to have had sex with a teenage student while working at Ventures Academy in Delaware.

Wright engaged with the 13-year-old male student she was tutoring between May and September 2019, according to court records.

She was suspended and placed on paid leave after school officials were notified of a police investigation.

Wright will also have to register as a tier III sex offender.

Wright will be considered for judicial release after 12 months with good behavior.

