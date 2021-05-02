Central Ohio teacher sentenced to 4 years in prison for having sex with 13-year-old student

A former central Ohio teacher was sentenced to 48 months in prison after taking a plea deal on Thursday.
Brooke Wright, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery.
As part of the plea deal, two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dropped.
Wright was alleged to have had sex with a teenage student while working at Ventures Academy in Delaware.
Wright engaged with the 13-year-old male student she was tutoring between May and September 2019, according to court records.
She was suspended and placed on paid leave after school officials were notified of a police investigation.
Wright will also have to register as a tier III sex offender.
Wright will be considered for judicial release after 12 months with good behavior.