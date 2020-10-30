Central Ohio law enforcement agencies discuss recent homicides, violent crimes

The agencies will stress the need for community involvement.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers will talk with reporters about recent homicides and violent crimes in the area.

The agencies will stress the need for community involvement to reduce the amount of violent crime.

The briefing can be watched live in the player above.

On Friday morning, one person was killed in a shooting on Colton Road on the south side of Columbus.