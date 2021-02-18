Central Ohio law enforcement agencies address uptick in juveniles stealing purses, vehicles

The Columbus Division of Police said juveniles are stealing purses off of women who are alone and then stealing their vehicles.

A group of law enforcement agencies in central Ohio will be holding a press conference Thursday to address a significant uptick in crimes involving juveniles committing robberies.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Police said a large majority of these stolen cars were found to have been used in additional crimes and these crimes have increased in violence since December 2020.