Central Ohio Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info on north Columbus street takeover

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of those who fired shots at officers during what police say was a street takeover event.

The reward was announced during a joint press conference on Wednesday with the Fraternal Order of Police and the Columbus Division of Police.

Body camera footage was also released from the incident on April 29, showing officers arriving at the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue and shortly after, taking cover when shots were fired toward them.

Police said upwards of 100 cars were at the takeover incident and multiple people were involved in firing shots at officers. No arrests have been made at this time.

The street racers and spectators reportedly fled the scene after the shots rang out.

No bystanders were struck by gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information to submit tips, videos and pictures from the incident to the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).



"Let me make it completely clear - this isn't street racing, this is a street takeover," according to Enrico Alli, Deputy Chief for the Columbus Division of Police. "This is people doing things that are extremely dangerous to themselves, to the people around them and to the public, so we have to bring a stop to this."

Pictures from the event were released to the public last week showing two cars and a man with a rifle who police are trying to identify.

“We saw specifically that there was a person with a rifle standing on top of a vehicle firing that rifle at some point," Alli said.

Following the takeover event, law enforcement and prosecutors announced that they plan to work together to focus on street racing throughout the peak spring and summer months. City leaders also say that they will “aggressively prosecute any other activity related to street racing such as weapon offenses, rioting and property damage.”