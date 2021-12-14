Centennial High School student charged after loaded gun found in backpack

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a gun to school on Tuesday.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, security staff at Centennial High School were notified just before 8 a.m. that the student had a gun in his backpack. Security located the student inside the school and found the weapon.
Columbus police responded to the school and the gun was removed from the backpack. Police said the gun was loaded with 29 bullets.
The teen was arrested and charged with conveying, possessing a gun in a school zone and carrying concealed weapons.
Columbus City Schools sent the following statement to 10TV:
"This morning, school administrators along with Safety and Security received a report that a student was in possession of a weapon. The student was identified, and a weapon was safely recovered, and the student was removed from the building by CPD. The student involved will face the appropriate disciplinary and counseling measures. Columbus City Schools has a Zero Tolerance policy on possession of any weapon. Students will face disciplinary actions, including the potential of suspension or expulsion if found to be in possession of any item deemed potentially dangerous to themselves or others in a school environment."