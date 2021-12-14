Centennial High School student charged after loaded gun found in backpack

Columbus police said the gun was loaded with 29 bullets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a gun to school on Tuesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, security staff at Centennial High School were notified just before 8 a.m. that the student had a gun in his backpack. Security located the student inside the school and found the weapon.

Columbus police responded to the school and the gun was removed from the backpack. Police said the gun was loaded with 29 bullets.

The teen was arrested and charged with conveying, possessing a gun in a school zone and carrying concealed weapons.

Columbus City Schools sent the following statement to 10TV: