'Someone targeted the wrong guy': Community remembers Columbus carryout store owner killed in armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The victim of a homicide in a southeast Columbus carryout store is being remembered as a kind-hearted person.

Vijayakumar Nair, the 55-year-old owner of Mike's Carryout & Drive Thru, was shot during an armed robbery around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the store located at 1436 South Hamilton Rd.

"He don't deserve what happened. But he's been loved by this community," said Yogeswaran Thambyrajah, one of Nair's friends.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers found Nair suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mount Carmel East where he died from his injuries.

A growing memorial sits outside of the store where customers have left balloons, flowers and posters filled with personal notes.

"...Sometimes when I didn't have the money, he'd let us get things we liked, and I'd bring the money back," said customer Tarshaneba Banks. "He'll be remembered as a very kind-hearted person, you know, someone targeted the wrong guy. If they needed something he would've definitely been willing to give."

Another customer, Kimberly Mills, said that Nair was like family to her 9-year-old son who frequently shopped at the carryout.

"He don't see his father every day, and Mike [Nair] was like a father to him," Mills said. "I'm hurt for him because he loved my boys, and my boys loved him."

Thambyrajah said that Mike's Carryout & Drive Thru meant the world to Nair.

"He just don't know what to do other than be a service to the community," he said. "He enjoyed what he'd done, and what he do, and how he can help this community to keep on coming, take what they need, and go home to enjoy their parties."