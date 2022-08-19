x
Lancaster PD: Car stolen with 1-year-old inside found safe, searching for suspect

The car was located with the child inside about half a mile from where it was stolen.

LANCASTER, Ohio — Police are asking for information on the suspect who stole a car with a 1-year-old child inside in Lancaster on Friday.

The car was stolen from the Circle K parking lot on the 900 block of East Main Street and later found safe with the child inside about half a mile away on North Mount Pleasant Avenue near East Mulberry Street.

The Lancaster Police Department said the alleged suspect is a white male with tattoos. The male was wearing a red hoodie at the time of the incident and drove a 2008 black Ford Taurus before the event occurred. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

