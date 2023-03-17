Suspects posing as Child Protective Services workers kidnap Canton baby girl

The suspects were arrested in Coshocton County and the baby was recovered unharmed.

CANTON, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody after allegedly kidnapping a baby girl from her Canton home.

According to a release from the Canton Police Department, two suspects went to a home in the 600 block of Alan Page Drive SE on Thursday morning. A woman wearing a name tag and claiming to work for Child Protective Services took a three-month baby girl away from her mother.

In a 911 call released by the Canton Police Department, the baby's parents explained the situation:

Mother: "Somebody came by, left me with all three of my three sons, took my daughter, didn't give me a phone number. It's been almost 16 hours."

Father: "The person that came claimed to be a JFS worker. We did not get any paperwork. She literally just came in the house and snatched our daughter up. We don't have a case worker. We don't have anything to go off of. They left all three of my boys, but they took my daughter."

Child Protective Services told authorities that the woman at the Canton house was not from their office. Police were dispatched to the scene on Friday.

Using a license plate reader camera, Canton police detectives were able to determine that the suspect vehicle was registered in Conesville, Ohio. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle in their jurisdiction and stopped it. The baby was recovered unharmed and the two suspects were arrested.

Sapphire McDougleh, a 31-year-old woman who lives just down the street from the victim's home on Alan Page Drive, is facing felony kidnapping charges. Brandon Savage, 21, of Conesville, has been charged with complicity to commit kidnapping. Both suspects are being held on a $750,000 cash bond.

According to Canton police Lt. Dennis Garren, the investigation into the kidnapping is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144 or the Canton Office of the F.B.I. at (330) 456-6200. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.