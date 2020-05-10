Columbus police looking for man who stole 3 bulldog puppies from pet store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a man who stole three bulldog puppies from a pet store on the city's north side on Sunday morning.
According to police, the puppies were stolen from Petland, located at 2620 Bethel Road.
Shortly after 1 a.m., a man driving a red SUV pulled up to the store. The man looked out his driver side door and hid his face before getting out of the vehicle.
He then broke a glass door to get inside the store and then broke into dog cages in the store and took the three puppies.
Police say the man then stuffed the puppies into a duffle bag and held one by its neck as he fled.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Beard with Columbus police at (614) 645-2091 or send emails to bbeard@columbuspolice.org.