Columbus police looking for man who stole 3 bulldog puppies from pet store

According to police, the puppies were stolen from Petland, located at 2620 Bethel Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a man who stole three bulldog puppies from a pet store on the city's north side on Sunday morning.

THIEF STEALS 3 BULLDOG PUPPIES:



10/4/20@1:07am-suspect pulls up in a red SUV@Petland@2620 Bethel Rd.



He breaks glass door & dog cages then steals 3 puppies.



He stuffs them into a duffle bag, holding one by the neck as he flees.



Info-CPD: 614-645-2091 bbeard@columbuspolice.org pic.twitter.com/L4Vj1wXIYI — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) October 5, 2020

Shortly after 1 a.m., a man driving a red SUV pulled up to the store. The man looked out his driver side door and hid his face before getting out of the vehicle.

He then broke a glass door to get inside the store and then broke into dog cages in the store and took the three puppies.

Police say the man then stuffed the puppies into a duffle bag and held one by its neck as he fled.