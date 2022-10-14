Police arrest brothers charged in fatal Linden shooting

Christian Capers, 34, and Damon Capers, 35, were taken into custody by the Columbus Division of Police Thursday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two brothers charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in the Linden area last month have been arrested.

Christian Capers, 34, and Damon Capers, 35, were taken into custody by the Columbus Division of Police Thursday night. The brothers were two of three men police issued arrest warrants for in the death of 38-year-old Mario Copeland.

On Sept. 23, Copeland was found with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died a short time later, with his death marking the 102nd homicide in Columbus this year.

Police said Copeland was standing in an alley south of East Hudson Street when he was confronted by a group of men. One of the men pulled out a handgun and shot Copeland multiple times. The group then left the scene.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, surveillance video caught several people, including the Capers brothers, surrounding and approaching Copeland.

Devon Robinson, who was initially named a person of interest, was seen firing a handgun at Copeland several times, according to court records.

Columbus police issued arrest warrants for the Capers brother and 31-year-old Rayshawn Rogers, who has not been taken into custody.

According to police, family and friends of Copeland believe he sold narcotics to Lithasha Streeter, which caused her death by overdose. Streeter is a possible relative of Rogers.

Court records state that on Oct. 4, Robinson turned himself in to police on a warrant for a parole violation. While interviewing with detectives, he admitted to his role in Copeland’s shooting death.

Robinson is charged with one count of murder and is being held in the Franklin County Correction Center on a $1 million bond.

Police are still searching for two other persons of interest whom detectives would like to interview in Copeland’s death.