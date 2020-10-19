5 injured in shooting, crash in Italian Village; 2 young children shot

Two suspects are in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured as a result of a shooting and a crash in the Italian Village area Monday afternoon, according to police.

Two children, ages 2 and 4, were shot. They were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition, Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said. Those children are now in stable condition.

A man was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

Police responded to the scene on Brickel Street just before 3:30 p.m. and found a black SUV that hit a pole.

Columbus Police Watch Commander Lt. Larry Yates said the crash happened after shots were fired. A five-year-old was injured in the crash but police did not know his condition.

A woman was hit by a vehicle and is hospitalized in critical condition.