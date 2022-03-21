Bond set at $2 million for man accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old at Roosters restaurant

A judge set the bond for Jesus Castro Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $2 million bond was set for an 18-year-old man who is accused of shooting and killing another 18-year-old at a north Columbus Roosters restaurant last month.

Bond was set for Jesus Castro Monday morning, according to the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Castro was indicted on murder charges last week for the death of Marshawn Davis.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the evening of Feb. 18 at the Roosters restaurant on East Dublin Granville near Cleveland Avenue.

Davis was standing inside the breezeway of the restaurant, waiting for a table when Castro reportedly opened the door and shot him, Columbus police said. Officers found Davis and he was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.

Police identified Castro as a suspect by witnesses and through video footage obtained during the investigation.

Castro was arrested two weeks ago after a crash on Interstate 270. Authorities identified Castro in a Mazda and followed him for about an hour when the car hit two unmarked SWAT vehicles.

Castro was taken into custody after the Mazda crashed near the I-270 westbound ramp to US-33 east.

Police also said Castro was identified as the suspect in a different shooting on Cleveland Avenue that happened on March 6.