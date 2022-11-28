Bond set at $500,000 for suspect in fatal northeast Columbus gas station shooting

Keimariyon Ross is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky at the Sheetz gas station located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge set bond at $500,000 for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a gas station in northeast Columbus last month.

Keimariyon Ross is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky at the Sheetz gas station located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue on Oct. 30.

Sobnosky and three friends were driving in the area when police said multiple people fired shots. He was struck and taken to a hospital where he later died.

During his arraignment, Ross' attorney told the judge he should get a low bond because Ross was a shooting victim in 2020 that resulted in PTSD and that he once played varsity football as a freshman at Afrocentric High School.

The judge ordered that if Ross does make bond, he is not allowed to have a weapon and is to stay away from any witnesses in the case.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Tyyaun Sullivan, has been charged with three counts of felonious assault for his role in the shooting.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that Sullivan was seen on video exiting the store with a woman and getting into a black vehicle. As the vehicle was pulling away, Sullivan was seen reaching out the passenger window and firing shots at a group of people leaving the front door of Sheetz.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

As of Nov. 15, police say they have identified four people in the incident and they need to interview another four persons of interest. They also need to identify two others.