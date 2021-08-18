Bond revoked for suspect in 'particularly brutal' Columbus homicide case

Detectives said in court that the suspect, 33-year-old Timothy Kendrick, recorded the beating of 30-year-old Drew Mendelbaum and posted it to Snapchat.

Bond for the suspect in what Columbus police describe as a particularly brutal murder has been revoked.

Detectives said in court that the suspect, 33-year-old Timothy Kendrick, recorded the beating of 30-year-old Drew Mendelbaum and posted it to Snapchat.

“This is an extended beating over periods of conscious and unconscious and humiliation that took place,” said the Franklin County Prosecutor in the hearing.



Most of the details are too graphic to share, but Columbus police testified in court that Mendelbaum was beaten, cut with a knife, burned and killed

Mendelbaum's body was found in a business complex off Sawmill Road on July 17.

Autopsy pictures show Mendelbaum was zipped-tied and placed in a bag.

Columbus police homicide detective Terry Kelley told the court an anonymous tipster told police there was a Snapchat video of the beating.

“You saw the brutality of the video. The length of time it lasts, it was testified by the detective. The taunting that was done on the video by the defendant and the humiliation in terms of threatening rape,” the prosecutor argued in court.



Police said Kendrick met Mendelbaum at a gas station and the two went back to Kendrick's hotel room to drink.

Prosecutor's argued in court, that's when Kendrick took several different Snapchat videos of the attack over about two hours.

Franklin County Judge Andy Miller viewed parts of the video in closed chambers.

“Appears by all accounts to have committed a callous, unspeakable act on somebody for whom the defense has established there was no motive whatsoever,” Miller said while announcing his decision on bond.



Prosecutors argued Kendrick has a job where he goes door-to-door, and goes into people's homes, which they say could mean anyone could be a potential victim.

“The day after this homicide took place, and the brutal nature of the homicide, he's bragging about the money he's going to be making inside someone's home. That's a serious physical threat to anyone in this community, he has that kind of access to the people,” the prosecutor argued.

“Mr. Kendrick could be released on bond and put on house arrest. He could be put on a GPS monitor,” said defense attorney Vincent Watkins.



Prosecutors argue Kendrick is no stranger to the judicial system, explaining he had been charged as a juvenile with vandalism, telecommunications harassment in 2007 and kidnapping in 2017. The detective in the case added the suspect's father has a restraining order against Kendrick.

Judge Miller decided to hold Kendrick without bond until the trial.

“He is a reasonable threat to the community at large and that no release conditions would assure the safety of the community at large,” Miller said.