Bodycam video shows what led up to fatal shooting involving officers, deputy at east Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities released new information and body camera footage of a gunfire exchange between a suspect, officers and a deputy at an east Columbus apartment complex on Saturday.

The incident ultimately led to the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Antwan Lindsey who police said fired multiple shots.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy working special duty at a Walgreens was alerted to reports of gunshots being fired outside of the apartment complex just down the road, on East Livingston Avenue near South James Road. Lindsey is believed to have been firing shots because he was upset about his car being towed, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The deputy responded to the scene and Columbus officers arrived a short time later.

Two law enforcement agencies released body camera videos from the deputy and three police officers showing the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.

Authorities noted that redactions seen in the videos are done under Marsy’s Law to protect the identity of the deputy and officers involved. Under Marsy’s Law, those who are blurred are described as victims.

Here’s a breakdown of what the deputy’s body camera video shows

Body camera video from the deputy shows him alerting Columbus police to the shots fired report and driving down the road to the apartment complex.

The deputy stepped out of his vehicle and shots were then reportedly fired in his direction. He was seen taking cover behind his cruiser before alerting others that he was “taking fire.”

The deputy is heard shouting “show me your hands” to Lindsey multiple times as he drew his firearm. Lindsey is heard shouting something back, but it is unclear what he said.

After dealing with a malfunction with his weapon, the deputy fired at least one shot at Lindsey, who retreated inside the building. The deputy, who believed he shot Lindsey, radioed that Lindsey was “down” but was still moving. A short time after, multiple units from Columbus police arrived at the scene.

The dash camera video from the deputy’s cruiser shows several officers running toward the side of the building with a cruiser following them when more gunshots can be heard in the video.

While police were on scene, Lindsey is seen opening the entrance door multiple times and shouting while the deputy continues to order him to “show me your hands.”

The dash camera video shows multiple officers entering the building to evacuate the people inside the apartment complex.

Once they cleared the building, a group of at least four officers run toward the door where Lindsey was shooting from.

Here’s a breakdown of what the officers' body camera video shows

Body camera video from one of the officers show four officers entering into the building with their weapons drawn and going into the basement of the apartment complex.

The officers encountered Lindsey at the end of the hallway. The officers backed up after they were heard in the video calling out that he had a gun in his hand.

The officers yelled multiple times for Lindsey to “put his hands up” and to drop his weapon. Lindsey is heard shouting at the officers telling them to “back off” as he was standing in the doorway of the hallway.

Police said Lindsey was not compliant with orders during the interaction.

Another group of officers entered from the back of the building in the stairwell where they could see half of his body standing in the doorway. A gun can be seen on the ground as officers continue to yell at Lindsey to keep his hands up.

One of the officers at the stairwell deployed from a stun gun to subdue Lindsey. Immediately after the stun gun goes off, the officers fired multiple shots at Lindsey, striking him several times.

Officers ran to Lindsey to render aid and recovered a pistol lying on the ground.