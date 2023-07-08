x
Police: Body found in Columbus' South Side after 'suspicious fire'

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unidentified male body in the woods.
Credit: Alixandria Chen - stock.adobe.co

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was discovered in the woods in Columbus’ South Side early Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1600 block of South High Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a “suspicious fire.” When they arrived, they found an unidentified male body in the woods.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Westfall at 614-645-4221 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV for any updates.

