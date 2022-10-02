Autopsy: Columbus mosque leader shot multiple times

Mohamed Adam was found in a van near a wooded area off of Windsor Avenue, west of Joyce Avenue on Dec. 24.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An autopsy revealed a Columbus mosque leader who was found in a vehicle died from multiple gunshot wounds including one to the head.

A missing person report for Adam was filed on Dec. 23 after he had not been seen since the previous day. The report said he did not show up to pick up his child from a daycare.

Adam's death was ruled a homicide. His death was the 198th homicide in the city for 2021.

In the autopsy report released Thursday, Adam was shot in the left side of his head, his left chest/neck, left side near his abdomen, left leg and right hand.

Last month, police released video in hopes to identify a man seen driving the van Adam was found.

In the video, captured on Dec. 22, the person appears to be wearing a red bandanna and white or latex gloves.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and CAIR-Ohio have each offered $10,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest in Adam's death.